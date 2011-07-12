Astounding Comeback In Italy, As FTSE MIB Does Big 4% Roundtrip

Joe Weisenthal
wrestling trampoline jump bounce

Photo: slgckgc, Flickr

Remarkable.After crashing 4% earlier, the FTSE MIB index is back to being flat on the day, following talk of the ECB stepping into buying bonds.

Still, most markets around the world are getting clubbed, just less than they were earlier.

Italian short-term yields are still higher on the day, though less so than they were earlier (see here).

Spain is off about 0.8%

Germany is down 1.7%.

And here’s Italy’s morning:

chart

 

See also: The 6 reasons Italy is coming under attack >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

italy moneygame-us