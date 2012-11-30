YIKES: Italy's Unemployment Rate Jumped To An 8-Year High

Photo: Marco Secchi / Getty Images

Italy’s unemployment rate jumped to 11.1 per cent in October, up from 10.8 per cent a month ago.This was higher than the 10.9 per cent level forecast by economists surveyed by Bloomberg.



Dow Jones reports that this is the highest unemployment rate since January of 2004.

Meanwhile, markets continue to do very little in Europe.

