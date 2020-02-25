Photos show what Italy is like under lockdown as the country becomes Europe's epicentre of the coronavirus with more than 200 cases reported in 3 days

Ohad Zwigenberg / Reuters A policewoman next to carnival revelers at Venice Carnival.

Italy is now the focal point of the novel coronavirus outside Asia.

Over three days, there was a rapid spike in confirmed cases in the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto – increasing from three confirmed cases on Friday to 215 by Monday.

Authorities have closed down 12 towns as they try to stop the virus from spreading.

Photos show what it looks like on the ground.

Italy is now the European epicentre for the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China.

It was a dramatic weekend for coronavirus cases in Italy. On Friday morning, there were only three confirmed cases. By Monday, more than 215 had been confirmed and a sixth person had died. According to The Washington Post, cases of the coronavirus are rising, nearly every hour.

Authorities still don’t know where the coronavirus originated in Italy, which makes it hard to track and stop the outbreak.

Authorities put 12 towns on lockdown and closed some of the country’s most famous attractions to curb the virus’ spread. Wary citizens are stockpiling food.

Here’s how Italy is dealing with the coronavirus, in photos.

Italy, a country filled with tourist destinations like Venice’s canals and Rome’s Colosseum, is now dealing with a sudden and threatening outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Andrea Pattaro / AFP / Getty Tourists in front of the Rialto Bridge in Venice, Italy, on February 24.

It has been a concern for tourists for months, and as far back as January, masks were selling out in downtown Rome. The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention doesn’t recommend that uninfected people wear masks, but they can be beneficial for people who have symptoms of the virus.

Alberto Pizzoli / AFP / Getty A sign advising clients in various languages, including Chinese, that respiratory masks are sold out at a pharmacy in downtown Rome.

Over the weekend, the virus spiked. In only a few days, three confirmed cases ballooned to 215, with six deaths.

Claudio Furlan/Lapresse / AP A woman in downtown Milan on Monday.

Outside Asia, Italy now has the most confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Antonio Masiello/Getty Tourists in the Colosseum area on February 6 in Rome.

One Italian shop owner named Carlo Benuzzi told The Washington Post, “All the things you used to see in films that are far from us, now you see them here.”

Marco Sabadin / AFP / Getty Italian soldiers patrol by a checkpoint at the entrance of a town in the red zone of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Lombardy and Veneto, both in Northern Italy, are the two regions with the most confirmed cases. According to the Financial Times, they make up about one-third of Italy’s economy, and the virus’ impact could be damaging to its struggling economy.

Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty People wearing face masks on February 24, 2020 in Milan.

In Milan, Lombardy’s capital, the streets are deserted. As of Monday, the region had 167 confirmed cases.

Flavio Lo Scalzo / Reuters An empty street in Milan on February 24.

Despite Milan appearing abandoned, it’s not an easy city to contain. It has the second-busiest airport in Italy, and trains constantly pass through with daily routes to Rome.

Luca Bruno / AP A man on a streetcar in Milan on Monday.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told RAI, Italy’s state broadcaster, he was surprised by the “explosion of cases” and that his government was doing everything it could to contain the virus.

Virginia Mayo / AP Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks with the media in Brussels on February 21.

Italian authorities are trying to minimise the virus’ spread. They have cancelled sports games and closed schools, universities, restaurants, and tourist attractions, like the Duomo cathedral in Milan.

Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty An Italian soldier in Duomo Square on February 24 in Milan.

Milan’s fashion week was affected, though not hugely. On Sunday, the fashion designer Giorgio Armani held a show without a live audience. Instead, people could watch it via livestream.

Alessandro Garofalo / Reuters Giorgio Armani at his fashion show during Milan Fashion Week.

In Venice, where two cases have been confirmed, authorities suspended the final two days of the famous Venice Carnival.

Laura Lezza/Getty The Carnival of Viareggio on February 23 in Viareggio, Italy.

It’s a much-loved occasion, and some people still participated with traditional outfits.

Ohad Zwigenberg / Reuters Venice Carnival revelers.

For a while, people in Venice were sporting two very different types of masks — one for the carnival and one for the virus …

Ohad Zwigenberg / Reuters Security personnel wearing protective masks next to carnival revelers at Venice Carnival.

… or a combination of the two.

Andrea Pattaro / AFP / Getty A tourist wearing a protective mask and a Carnival in Venice on February 24.

In Ivrea, another Northern Italian city, a traditional festival known as the “Battle of the Oranges” was also suspended.

Marco Alpozzi / Lapresse / AP Oranges on the ground after the traditional ‘Battle of the Oranges’ festival in Ivrea, Italy was suspended.

Things escalated late on Saturday. A dozen Italian towns were put on lockdown. According to a BBC map, the largest cluster of towns are southeast of Milan, while another town is west of Venice.

Claudio Furlan/Lapresse / AP Carabinieri (Italian paramilitary police) officers set up a roadblock in Zorlesco, Italy, on Monday.

Masked police are monitoring checkpoints. Anyone who wants to enter or leave requires special permission. The quarantine in the towns affects about 50,000 people.

Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty An Italian Guardia di Finanza officer, and a man at a roadblock in Casalpusterlengo, Italy.

A resident named Andrea Casilas in Vo’Euganeo, a town that’s blocked off, told The AP, “This wasn’t a very exciting place to begin with. Since we can’t go to the bar, there’s no much left to do.”

Miguel Medina / AFP / Getty An Italian Carabinieri officer talks to a man at a police checkpoint on February 24.

And people, fearing that there could be worse to come, are cleaning out supermarkets.

Paolo Santalucia / AP People outside a supermarket in Casalpusterlengo, Italy, on Monday.

A woman named Colette Walsh, who lives in Lissone, told the BBC that people were “panic-buying” and shelves were already empty.

Antonio Calanni / AP Empty shelves in a supermarket in Rozzano, near Milan on Sunday.

On Monday, as numbers continued to rise, officials still weren’t sure how the virus entered Italy.

Luca Bruno / AP Personnel carry new beds into the hospital of Codogno in Northern Italy on Friday.

Outside Italy, the rest of Europe is taking the situation seriously. Borders are being monitored, and a train heading to Austria was stopped until a person with flu-like symptoms was given the all clear.

Lino Mirgeler/picture alliance / Getty Travellers at the Deutsche Bahn information desk after a train was stopped.

For now, Italy is trying to stop the virus from spreading. Its own all clear could be weeks away, if not longer.

Claudio Furlan/LaPresse / AP Police stop cars trying to enter or leave the cordoned area in Casalpusterlengo on Sunday.

