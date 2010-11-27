Check Out Photos Of The Incredible Anti-Austerity Student Riots In... ITALY

Photo: ap

Italian students have been protesting the country’s education reform since Wednesday. The most recent cuts “eliminate some areas of study and force schools that are running at deficit to close.”The cuts are still being considered by parliament.



Italian news agency ANSA reported that Italian students have now taken over the Leaning Tower of Pisa and Rome’s Colosseum. Around 2,000 students formed a human chain around the historic building to prevent tourists from coming in.

Students hold up signs with titles of novels on them during the first day of the protest against education reforms being debated by Italy's Parliament. Students hold up placards with titles of novels during a protest against the government-proposed education reforms, in Rome, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2010. Thousands of students across Italy have occupied university buildings, bridges and piazzas to protest education cuts and reforms being debated by Parliament. Students clashed briefly with police at a protest in Rome and organisers say two students were detained. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Thousands of Italian students have clashed with police during rioting. Police in riot gear clash with students during a protest against the government-proposed education reforms which are being discussed in the Italian Parliament, in Florence, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2010. Thousands of students across Italy have occupied university buildings, bridges and piazzas to protest education cuts and reforms being debated by Parliament. According to reports, one student was injured. (AP Photo/Fabrizio Giovannozzi) One Italian protestor is injured after a riot with police. An unidentified demonstrator has blood on his head after students clashed with police during a protest against the government-proposed education reforms which are being discussed in the Italian Parliament, in Florence, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2010. Thousands of students across Italy have occupied university buildings, bridges and piazzas to protest education cuts and reforms being debated by Parliament. (AP Photo/Fabrizio Giovannozzi) Police fight to keep back students who appear to be using their signs to fight possible education cuts. Police in riot gear clash with students during a protest against the government-proposed education reforms which are being discussed in the Italian parliament, in Rome, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Italian demonstrators climbed on top of a roof to protest against education cuts. Students protest on roof-top of a University faculty against the government-proposed education reforms, in Rome, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2010. Thousands of students across Italy have occupied university buildings, bridges and piazzas to protest education cuts and reforms being debated by Parliament. Writing on paper on girl's face reads in Italian 'I have ben cut'. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Students hold up a banner with writing reading in Italian 'No to cuts and proposed bill, no profit on our future' as they march past the ancient Colosseum during a protest against the government-proposed education reforms, in Rome, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2010. Thousands of students across Italy have occupied university buildings, bridges and piazzas to protest education cuts and reforms being debated by Parliament. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Smoke fills the air in front of Rome's Parliament, where Italian government officials are considering serious education reform. Students gather in front of the lower chamber of parliament in Rome, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2010, to protest against the government-proposed education reforms. Thousands of students across Italy have occupied university buildings, bridges and piazzas to protest education cuts and reforms being debated by Parliament.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) A student's sign addresses Education Minister Mariastella Gelmini. Students hold up signs against Education Minister Mariastella Gelmini during a protest against the government-proposed education reforms, in Rome, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2010. Thousands of students across Italy have occupied university buildings, bridges and piazzas to protest education cuts and reforms being debated by Parliament. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Students march in protest against the government-proposed education reforms, in Rome, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2010. Thousands of students across Italy have occupied university buildings, bridges and piazzas to protest education cuts and reforms being debated by Parliament. Writing on paper on girl's face reads in Italian 'I have ben cut'. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) University students hang a banner with writing reading in Italian 'No to the Gelmini (Education Minister Mariastella Gelmini) reform' from the Leaning Tower of Pisa, Italy, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2010. Italian university students occupied the Leaning Tower of Pisa and Rome's Colosseum to protest education cuts and reforms before parliament. University students hang a banner with writing reading in Italian 'No to the Gelmini (Education Minister Mariastella Gelmini) reform' from the Leaning Tower of Pisa, Italy, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2010. Italian university students occupied the Leaning Tower of Pisa and Rome's Colosseum to protest education cuts and reforms before parliament. According to agencies, some 2,000 students marched in the university town of Pisa, forming a human chain around the tower to prevent tourists from entering. Several climbed up inside the famous landmark as tourists snapped photos of the demonstration. Thursday was the second day of protests throughout Italy against the reforms, which would force the closure of schools operating in the red and eliminate some areas of study. (AP Photo/Paolo Lazzeroni)

