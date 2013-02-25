Italy's Stock Market Is Having A Huge Day

Sam Ro

Market’s are up across Europe.  Italy is doing particularly well, up 2.3 per cent.

This rally comes as Italians vote in their general election.  Polls close at 9:00 AM ET.  As BI’s Joe Weisenthal reports, “There are worries that strong performances today by either Silvio Berlusconi or Beppe Grillo (the anti-bank populist comedian) will create chaos.”

For now, markets seem to expect the election to go in their favour.

Here’s an intraday look at Italy’s FTSE MIB via Bloomberg:

