Italy's Stock Market Is Having A Huge Day

Market’s are up across Europe. Italy is doing particularly well, up 2.3 per cent.



This rally comes as Italians vote in their general election. Polls close at 9:00 AM ET. As BI’s Joe Weisenthal reports, “There are worries that strong performances today by either Silvio Berlusconi or Beppe Grillo (the anti-bank populist comedian) will create chaos.”

For now, markets seem to expect the election to go in their favour.

Here’s an intraday look at Italy’s FTSE MIB via Bloomberg:

Photo: Bloomberg

