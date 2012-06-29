Italy And Spain Aren't Ready To Play The EU Leaders' Game

The EU leaders’ summit drags on in Brussels.



We’ve learned that officials have agreed on a 120 billion euro, or $149 billion, package to help ignite growth in the most troubled eurozone countries.

However, the two holdouts also hold some of the biggest debt burdens: Italy and Spain. This is according to Bloomberg.

The two countries want some help lowering their borrowing costs before they sign up for anything.

And so the eurozone debt crisis drags on…

