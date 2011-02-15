Italy Slammed By "Biblical Exodus" Of Tunisians Fleeing Revolution

Migrants arriving on Italian shores.

Italy has been slammed by the revolution in Tunisia, with an average of 1,000 people arriving in the past 5 days to the small island of Lampedusa, according to Der Spiegel.The Italian Interior Minister Roberto Maroni has called it a “Biblical Exodus.”



Tunisia, troubled before the revolution by high food prices, soaring unemployment, and a large youth population, is now seeing its residents flee rather than face the instability that still remains since the departure of President Ben Ali.

Italy wants to operate off the cost of Tunisia to prevent more refugees from making in through to the country’s mainland. It claims criminals and Al Qaeda related terrorists may be among the people entering Italy.

