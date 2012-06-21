MOLTO BENE: Italy Leads A Strong Europe Rally

UPDATED (11:40 p.m. ET)



Italian markets led a broad European rally into the close, with the Milan based FTSE MIB up nearly two per cent.

The Italian Borsa gained 1.9 per cent to 13,703, followed closely by Spain’s IBEX 35, which advanced 1.5 per cent to 6,795.

The Borsa has partially erased some of its losses this year, although it remains more than 9 per cent in the red year-to-date. Leading the market higher were gains at Mediobanca, Mediolanum and Finmeccanica.

British, German, and French markets saw moderate improvements, inching up 0.6, 0.4, and 0.3 per cent, respectively.

Below, today’s FTSE MIB movement.

Photo: Bloomberg

