Italy has reportedly seized $156 million in yachts and villas from sanctioned Russian oligarchs, including the country’s richest man

Italy has reportedly seized superyachts and villas belonging to several sanctioned Russian oligarchs.

Russian billionaires have been moving their yachts to places like the Maldives for safekeeping as countries target Putin’s inner circle over the invasion of Ukraine.

Biden has said the US will soon seize Russian oligarchs’ yachts, luxury apartments, and private jets.

Italy has seized assets worth more than $100 million from sanctioned Russian oligarchs, the Associated Press reported.

Since Friday, Italian officials have seized roughly $156 million in villas and luxury yachts owned by members of Putin’s inner circle amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the AP.

Among the targeted oligarchs is Gennady Timchenko, a Putin confidant whose superyacht “Lena” was seized in the port of San Remo, per the AP. In Imperia, Italian officials seized a 215-foot (65.53m) yacht estimated to be worth $71 million and owned by Alexei Mordashov, the richest man in Russia.

Billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s villa on the island of Sardinia was also seized, as was a Lake Como villa owned by Russian state TV host Vladimir Soloviev, Reuters reported.

“We must be able to stop Putin’s attack, bringing him to the table, and he won’t go with niceties,” Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told Italian state TV on Friday.

“Sanctions will hurt Putin. This is the only way to make him see reason,” Di Maio added in his remarks.

Italy isn’t the only country seizing Russian elites’ assets in response to the attack on Ukraine.

France said earlier this week that it seized a $120 million yacht owned by Igor Sechin, CEO of Russian state-controlled oil giant Rosneft.

In his State of the Union address on Tuesday, President Biden announced the US will soon seize yachts, luxury apartments, and private jets owned by Russian oligarchs, stating, “We are coming for your ill-begotten gains.”

A group of bipartisan lawmakers in Congress is also preparing to introduce the “Yachts for Ukraine” Act, which would allow authorities to seize and sell off Russian oligarchs’ assets to provide aid to Ukraine.

Russian elites have reportedly been moving their yachts to places like the Maldives, which has no extradition treaty with the US, to keep the vessels from being seized.