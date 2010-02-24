Italy Mafia Crackdown Targets Italian Broadband Founder

ROME (AP) — Italian authorities have issued arrest warrants for a businessman and a senator with Premier Silvio Berlusconi’s party in a crackdown on an alleged money laundering ring.



Anti-Mafia prosecutor Piero Grasso says 56 suspects are being sought in Italy and abroad, including in Britain, Switzerland and Panama. He says the group is suspected of fraud and laundering at least tens of millions of euros (dollars).

Grasso said Tuesday that authorities are seeking the arrest of Silvio Scaglia, the founder of Italian broadband provider Fastweb SpA, which has been bought by Swisscom AG. His whereabouts are unknown.

Also being sought is Senator Nicola Di Girolamo, a member of Berlusconi’s People of Freedom party who represents Italians living abroad.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.