Vote Of Confidence For Berlusconi? Tell That To Thousands Of Rioters Who Are Smashing Up Rome

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Rome after Premier Silvio Berlusconi won back-to-back votes of confidence in the Italian parliament today.



The demonstrators clashed with police in a violent riot setting vehicles ablaze and trashing storefronts.

Demonstrators, background, clash with police in Rome's Piazza del Popolo Square on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2010. Premier Silvio Berlusconi won back-to-back votes of confidence in the Italian parliament Tuesday to survive one of the toughest tests of his political life. But he was left with a razor-thin majority that will make it hard for him to govern effectively. As lawmakers cast their votes, a violent core of anti-Berlusconi protesters outside clashed with police, smashing shop windows, setting cars on fire and hurling firecrackers, eggs and paint. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Demonstrators clash with police in Rome, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2010. Thousands of demonstrators smashed shop windows, destroyed bank ATMs and set at least three vehicles on fire. Police fired tear gas as the protesters neared Berlusconi's residence. Premier Silvio Berlusconi won back-to-back votes of confidence in the Italian parliament Tuesday to survive one of the toughest tests of his political life. Scores of anti-Berlusconi demonstrations were under way in cities across the country to coincide with the votes. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

