Berlusconi and Minetti

Forget Algeria and Yemen for a moment.Maybe the next Egypt is Italy.



According to the Telegraph, women are protesting in over 200 cities to oust Burlesconi over his ongoing sex scandals and escapades.

Read more at The Telegraph >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.