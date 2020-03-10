Italy's prime minister just placed the entire country on lockdown in a nationwide extension of its coronavirus restriction zone

Piero Cruciatti/AFP via Getty Images The Piazza Duomo in Milan, Italy, on March 5.

More than 9,100 people in Italy have been infected by the coronavirus and about 463 have died, officials said on Monday.

The surge in COVID-19 cases prompted Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to take the unprecedented step of putting the entire nation on lockdown.

The northern region of Lombardy and 14 neighbouring provinces, where an estimated 16 million people live, were quarantined, starting Sunday.

On Monday, that restriction zone was expanded to encompass the entire European country of 60 million people.

BBC reporter Mark Lowen said Conte urged citizens to keep the common good top of mind and help control the spread of the coronavirus. He also cancelled all sports gatherings.

Tells Italians to stay at home, to think of the common good, to play their part to combat #Coronavirus. Cancels all sports matches across the country. — Mark Lowen (@marklowen) March 9, 2020

“All the measure of the red zones are now extended to all of the national territory,” Conte said at a press conference, stressing that this decision is meant to safeguard the nation’s citizens, particularly its more vulnerable communities, according to CNN.

The containment measure takes effect on Tuesday and is slated to last through April 3, as was the case with the initial red zone.

People can continue to use public transit to get to and from work, but can expect to be asked by police and other officials to explain their reason for travelling, BuzzFeed News said. No activities and gatherings beyond that are allowed, Conte said.

The coronavirus started in Wuhan, China, late last year and has since infected more than 111,000 people globally and led to over 3,900 deaths. As of Monday, Italy was the worst-hit country outside Asia.

As part of sweeping restrictions that have been imposed in recent days, schools, museums, theatres, and swimming pools throughout the country have been closed, and weddings and funerals have been halted. Large public events have also been stopped, entire towns have been sealed off, and Italy’s popular tourist destinations are deserted.

Conte’s announcement came on the heels of a turbulent day for Italy’s prison system with inmates rioting, setting fires, and dozens escaping.

