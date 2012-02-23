Look Which Italian Politicians Are Getting Rich While The Country Suffers Through Austerity

Photo: Getty / Brendan Hoffman

In keeping with his attempts to ensure transparency, austerity, and better fiscal practices, Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti has asked that his government makes ministers’ previous tax records available on the government website in a move dubbed ‘Operation Transparency’. And it seems like not everyone has been affected by the long-running fiscal crisis and austerity measures in Europe, especially in Italy.



Italians were shocked to learn how many of their ministers owned villas, town houses, and expensive cars and yachts, to say nothing of the amount of money they used to make before being sworn into the cabinet (all ministers now get 200,000 euros, or $265,000 on an average every year). So much so, that the site temporarily crashed because of increased traffic, The Telegraph reports.

However, the ministers themselves were unfazed by the attention. “The most important thing is explaining that those who earn and pay their taxes must be judged positively, while those who generate off-the-books income must be judged negatively,” Justice Minister Severino told reporters, according to Italymag.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.