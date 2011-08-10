The Sad Story Of How Italy Got To Be Such A Tragedy In The Making

Photo: Nicki Varkevisser on Flickr
With faltering banks, a failing economy and renewed austerity cuts, things are not looking good for Italy.Italy’s economy is the fourth-largest in the European Union, and its debt burden — wavering at about $2.2 trillion — shows no signs of subsiding, regardless of PM Silvio Berlusconi’s decision to ramp up reforms. Oh, and its economy looks a real lot like Greece.
Continuing market jitters are evidence that the ECB’s bond buying measures are only a temporary stopgap for Italy. What’s more, experts everywhere are realising that not even the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) can save Italy’s economy.
Realistically, Italy will probably default.
How did the land of pasta and pepperoni end up in such a bind?
Too much emphasis on family means lots of small, privately owned businesses and few large, publicly owned companies.
The Borsa Italiana - Italy's main exchange - consists of only 331 companies.
Source: BorsaItaliana.it
Only 51.6% of Italian women participate in the workforce. (That's the third-lowest rate among OECD countries.)
Source: OECD Statistics
Italy has little industrial presence in chemicals, pharmaceuticals, computers, and even food processing.
Source: The Economist
Full-time workers in firms of more than 18 staff members essentially get tenure.
Source: The New York Times
In Italy, nobody moves! Not even between counties.
Source: European Commission
And -- because they can't get a job and move up the ladder -- immigrants aren't replacing Italy's ageing population.
No wonder all the Tunisians are going to France.
Source: European Comission
Particularly when Prime Minister Berlusconi makes a habit of appointing showgirls to powerful posts.
He tapped Mara Carfagna to be the Minister For Equal Opportunity and a member of his cabinet.
The first round of the Amanda Knox trial never met more than three times per week. Because a lawyer for the appeal is a member of Parliament, the newest round only meets on Saturday mornings.
Source: Rolling Stone
And the fact that it's harder to do business in Italy than in any other OECD country (OK, well except Greece)...
Italy ranks #80 on the World Bank's list, meaning it's more difficult to do business in Italy than in Namibia.
Source: DoingBusiness.org
It is more expensive to purchase electricity as an industrial producer in Italy than it is in any other EU state.
Source: Energy.eu
In 1980, Italy was Europe's top tourist destination, with 9% market share. Now it can boast just 5% -- on par with China -- behind Spain and France.
Source: ITALY Magazine
Tax evasion costs the Italian government an estimated €100 billion per year in revenues.
Source: The Economist
Italy's annual growth rate has been under 4% since 1988.
Source: World Bank
But as much as 65% of this debt is owned by Italian institutions and individuals.
Source: Financial Times
Thinktank Privatization Barometer suggested that Italy's government could raise up to €30 billion by privatizing three of its state-owned enterprises. This move doesn't sound likely, though.
Their stocks have lost 27% on average since the beginning of the year.
Source: The Wall Street Journal
Though Berlusconi said he will step down in 2013, he is currently caught up in a sex scandal, might be guilty of tax fraud, and is trying to weather increasing conflict with both his coalition ally and his finance minister.
