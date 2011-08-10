The Sad Story Of How Italy Got To Be Such A Tragedy In The Making

Photo: Nicki Varkevisser on Flickr

With faltering banks, a failing economy and renewed austerity cuts, things are not looking good for Italy.Italy’s economy is the fourth-largest in the European Union, and its debt burden — wavering at about $2.2 trillion — shows no signs of subsiding, regardless of PM Silvio Berlusconi’s decision to ramp up reforms. Oh, and its economy looks a real lot like Greece.



Continuing market jitters are evidence that the ECB’s bond buying measures are only a temporary stopgap for Italy. What’s more, experts everywhere are realising that not even the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) can save Italy’s economy.

Realistically, Italy will probably default.

How did the land of pasta and pepperoni end up in such a bind?

