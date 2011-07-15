Worries Over Italian Money Supply

The Telegraph’s Ambrose Evans-Pritchard has a worrying article today on Italy’s money supply.



The key quote comes from Simon Ward from Henderson Global Investors: “Real M1 deposits in Italy have fallen at an annual rate of 7pc over the last six months, faster than during the build-up to the great recession in 2008.”

Evans-Pritchard notes that a drop in deposits typically comes six months to a year before a slump.

More bad news for Italy.

