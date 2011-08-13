Italian Politicians Are Enjoying Lavish Subsidized Dinners As Their Country Crumbles To Dust

Someone has leaked a menu from Italy’s Senate that shows the ludicrous privileges the Italian political elite are getting, even as their country is destroyed economically.



Here’s the heavily discounted menu for the Senate’s restaurant (via The Daily Mail):

In case you can’t see, the menu provides:

Carpaccio of beef with lemon sauce – 2.76 euros

Strips of chicory and sea bass with almond 3:34 euros

Melon and ham – 2:33 euros

Filet of sea bream in a potato crust – 5.23 euros

Veal with green pepper – 5.23 euros

Grilled loin of veal – 3.55 euros

Wine – 67 cents

Risotto with courgette flower – 3.34 euros

Spaghetti with anchovies – 1.60 euros

Beef steak – 2.68 euros

Swordfish fillet – 3.55 euros

Yes, you can get a steak for $3.80. And a glass of wine? 95 cents please.

The Daily Telegraph writes that the Italian MP’s are amongst the best paid in Europe, yet show “marked reluctance” to give up their lavish food.

Let’s file this under another insane act of arrogance by the Italian political elite, sort of like having a “bunga bunga” party while under investigation for involvement in underage prostitution.

