Italian Politicians Are Enjoying Lavish Subsidized Dinners As Their Country Crumbles To Dust

Someone has leaked a menu from Italy’s Senate that shows the ludicrous privileges the Italian political elite are getting, even as their country is destroyed economically.
Here’s the heavily discounted menu for the Senate’s restaurant (via The Daily Mail):
In case you can’t see, the menu provides:
Carpaccio of beef with lemon sauce – 2.76 euros
Strips of chicory and sea bass with almond 3:34 euros
Melon and ham – 2:33 euros
Filet of sea bream in a potato crust – 5.23 euros
Veal with green pepper – 5.23 euros
Grilled loin of veal – 3.55 euros
Wine – 67 cents
Risotto with courgette flower – 3.34 euros
Spaghetti with anchovies – 1.60 euros
Beef steak – 2.68 euros
Swordfish fillet – 3.55 euros
Yes, you can get a steak for $3.80. And a glass of wine? 95 cents please.
The Daily Telegraph writes that the Italian MP’s are amongst the best paid in Europe, yet show “marked reluctance” to give up their lavish food.
Let’s file this under another insane act of arrogance by the Italian political elite, sort of like having a “bunga bunga” party while under investigation for involvement in underage prostitution.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.