Two Porn Stars Are Battling To Be Mayor Of One Italian Town

Here’s one electoral race that could interest even the politically apathetic.Two porn stars — Amandha Fox and Luana Borgia — are set to face off in a mayoral election in the Italian town of Taranto, The Sun reports.



The two women will be running against incumbent Ippazio Stefano — who, we should note, is not a porn star.

Fox, the protagonist of the film “Emotions”, is already proving to be a pro as a politician.

According to Il Tempo, she has released a manifesto that roughly translates as “Taranto Awake”. It promises, among other things, the “disposal” of industrial giants, revamping of the Navy, development of tourism, and the organisation of “Taranto Sex”, which will apparently take place in spring and autumn every year.

The two women have also taken the opportunity to trash talk their opponents, calling their decision to run for office a way to rebel against those who “deny today the opportunity to those coming from civil society to contribute to the role of candidate for mayor” according to reports at Corriereweb.

In a non-traditional move, the women will be organising a pole-dancing night before the elections next month, where local voters will be able to discuss the major issues. In keeping with their open-door policy, their agent, Mimmo Pavese, said: “We want to be fair so we would like to invite any other candidate to come along and dance too.”

