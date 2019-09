Italy just held a an auction of 2-year government notes.



The country is now paying over 7.7% (!) for this privilege.

Italy 2-Year Yield

The yield curve is inverted in Italy, as this is higher than the yield on the 10-year bond, which is a telltale indicator of solvency fears.

