Italy Is Getting Slammed As Berlusconi Threatens To 'Pull The Plug'

Since having elections earlier this year, the Italian government has been in a state of fragile stability.

Essentially, there’s a broad coalition that could easily collapse if any faction withdraws support.

And Silvio Berlusconi’s sizable faction is threatening to do just that.

According to reports, via Pressurop, Berlusconi threatened to “pull the plug” on the government if the ruling party expels Berlusconi from parliament over his criminal convictions.

Anyway, Italy is tanking today on the news, with the FTSE MIB index down nearly 2%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.