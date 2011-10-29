Next Week, We're Going To Be Watching This Chart Like A Hawk

Via Bloomberg, this chart is the spread between the German and Italian 10-year bonds. You can get live updates at this link.
If this moves much higher in the days ahead, it will be a sure sign that investors are already losing confidence in Europe’s efforts to stem contagion.
A decline (a narrowing of the spread) would be huge.
ITALY 10 – GERMANY 10 SPREAD
