We’ve been seeing the number 666 a lot.First, remember that 666 marked the low in 2009.



Then on Monday, the Dow fell 6.66%.

Yesterday, IWM (the Russell 2000 ETF) grew 6.66%.

Today… Europe is closed and Italy has ended down 6.65%.

Other European markets obviously got smashed to varying degrees.

