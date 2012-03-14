This Italian Village Has Outlawed Death

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Italian village of Falciano del Massico isn’t just cheating death—it’s banned it altogether. Since the beginning of March, the town’s 3,700 residents simply haven’t been allowed to expire. The AP calls it a “tongue-in-cheek decree,” noting that the odd declaration stems from the fact that the village lacks a cemetery, is battling with a neighbouring town that does have one, and currently has nowhere to lay its dead. On the upside, “the ordinance has brought happiness,” explains the mayor.



But laws, of course, are made to be broken: Two elderly citizens have, so far, disobeyed.

This post originally appeared at Newser

