Photos show the scene inside northern Italy supermarkets as panicked shoppers stock up on supplies amid a surge of the coronavirus

Miguel Medina/AFP via Getty Images Residents wait to be given access to shop in a supermarket on February 23 in the small Italian town of Casalpusterlengo.

Stunned by the biggest surge of the coronavirus in Europe, panicked shoppers in northern Italy are lining up outside of supermarkets and emptying shelves of supplies.

A great number of photos and videos showing empty shelves in various supermarkets in the country’s north have been posted to Twitter.

The panic shopping was prompted by a sudden, soaring increase in coronavirus cases in the country. There were only three confirmed cases in Italy last Friday. But as of Wednesday, 12 people in the country had died from the respiratory disease caused by coronavirus and 322 cases had been reported, making Italy the most infected country outside of Asia.

The two most infected regions are Lombardy and Veneto in the north of Italy, home to the major cities of Milan and Venice.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte ordered a lockdown of a dozen towns late on Saturday in the hopes of containing the virus’ rapid spread.

France and Austria have started monitoring their borders for visitors from Italy who could be carrying the virus, according to the Associated Press.

Paolo Gentiloni, European commissioner for the economy and a former prime minister of Italy, told CNBC Sunday that “there is absolutely no reason for panic.”

Here’s what Italian stores look like amid coronavirus fears:

Amid the coronavirus’ spread, panicked shoppers in northern Italy have been rushing to stores to stock up on supplies.

Antonio Calanni/AP Photos Empty shelves in a supermarket in Rozzano, near Milan, on February 23.

Source: Bloomberg

Tons of photos and videos showing empty shelves in various supermarkets in the country’s north have been posted to Twitter.

Flavio Lo Scalzo/Reuters Empty shelves in a supermarket in Milan, Italy, on February 24.

Goods like meat, bread, and pasta were reported to be in short supply in some stores.

Luca Bruno/AP Photos Empty shelves in a supermarket in Milan, Italy, on February 23.

Source: Bloomberg

Some Italian media also reported a shortage of latex gloves, hand disinfectant gel, and bleach products.

Antonio Calanni/AP Photo Empty shelves in a supermarket in Rozzano, near Milan, on February 23.

Source: Corriere della sera, CNBC

Like in other countries that have been severely affected by the virus outbreak, masks are typically among the first supplies to run out.

Stefano Guidi/Getty Images A pharmacy puts out a sign stating they have run out of masks and hand sanitizer on February 24 in Turin, Italy.

Source: Business Insider

Long lines have been seen outside of supermarkets in northern Italy as panic buying sweeps the area.

Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters People line up in front of a supermarket outside the town of Casalpusterlengo, which is under quarantine, on February 23.

Source: Bloomberg

Some supermarkets in the north have started to limit the number of customers allowed inside, as well as the shopping time each person is allowed.

Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images People wait to be given 10-minutes access to shop in a LIDL supermarket in groups of 20 people on February 23 in Casalpusterlengo, Italy.

Source: AFP

The panic started after the country witnessed a sudden surge in coronavirus cases. As of Wednesday, 12 people in Italy had died from the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus and 322 cases had been reported.

Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters People line up in front of a supermarket outside the town of Casalpusterlengo, which is under quarantine, on February 23.

Source: Business Insider

The two most infected regions are Lombardy and Veneto in the north of Italy, home to the major cities of Milan and Venice.

Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters People queue up in front of a supermarket outside the town of Casalpusterlengo, which is under quarantine, on February 23.

Source: Business Insider

The country hasn’t yet figured out how the virus got into Italy, though most of the cases were originally related to a 38-year-old man who infected several patients and medical workers at a hospital in Lombardy.

Miguel Medina/AFP via Getty Images People queue up in front of a supermarket outside the town of Casalpusterlengo, which is under quarantine, on February 23.

Source: CNBC, Bloomberg

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte ordered a lockdown of a dozen towns late on Saturday, affecting about 50,000 people who were told by authorities to stay at home.

Miguel Medina/AFP via Getty Images Residents in groups of 40 people shop in a supermarket on February 23 in the small Italian town of Casalpusterlengo.

Source: Insider

The escalating situation has also prompted the cancellation of the annual Venice carnival and the closing of some major landmarks.

Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters A man exits a supermarket outside the small Italian town of Casalpusterlengo.

Source: Business Insider

Officials in neighbouring countries France and Austria are monitoring their borders for visitors from Italy who could be carrying the virus.

Miguel Medina/AFP via Getty Images Residents wait to be given access to shop in a supermarket on February 23 in the small Italian town of Casalpusterlengo.

Source: Associated Press

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte dismissed the idea of closing the country’s borders at a press conference on Saturday, saying, “I don’t think the conditions for such a move exist at this point.”

Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images People wait outside of a LIDL supermarket on February 23 in Casalpusterlengo, Italy.

Source: Politico

Paolo Gentiloni, European commissioner for the economy and a former prime minister of Italy, told CNBC that “there is absolutely no reason for panic.”

Andrea Pattaro/AFP via Getty Images People buy protective masks through the closed door of a store in Venice’s historic centre on February 24.

Source: CNBC

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.