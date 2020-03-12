Italy to close all stores except for grocery stores, pharmacies, and those selling 'essentials' in bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus

Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP The Colosseum, that will be closed following the government’s new prevention measures on public gatherings, is reflected in a puddle where a face mask was left, in Rome, Sunday, March 8, 2020. Italy announced a sweeping quarantine early Sunday for its northern regions, igniting travel chaos as it restricted the movements of a quarter of its population in a bid to halt the new coronavirus’ relentless march across Europe.

Italy is shuttering all stores except for pharmacies and grocery stores as it expands its country-wide shutdown amid the coronavirus, the country’s premier said via Facebook Live on Wednesday.

With one of the world’s oldest populations, Italy is the second hardest hit country by the virus, with nearly 12,500 cases and more than 800 deaths.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the news via Facebook Live, where he also thanked the public for their cooperation with the unprecedented lockdown of the entire country in a bid to contain the rapidly spreading virus.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the news via Facebook Live, where he also thanked the public for their cooperation with the unprecedented lockdown of the entire country in a bid to contain the rapidly spreading virus.

Conte announced the nationwide shutdown Monday night following a dramatic uptick in coronavirus cases and deaths in the country. All of the country’s 60 million residents were told to remain indoors and limit social contact.

“I am going to sign a decree that can be summarised as follows: I stay at home,” Conte told the country on Monday. “The whole of Italy will become a protected zone.”

With one of the world’s oldest populations, Italian nationals face a higher risk from the disease, as the coronavirus has shown to be likely more fatal in elderly individuals with underlying health conditions.

As of Wednesday, the novel coronavirus has infected over 122,000 people, and the death toll has surpassed 4,500. Thus far, Italy has been the hardest hit country outside of China, with nearly 12,500 cases of COVID-19, caused by the coronavirus, and more than 800 deaths.

This story is breaking. We will update as more information becomes available.

