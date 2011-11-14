A Highly Scrutinized Italian Bond Auction This Morning Actually Went Pretty Well

A highly scrutinized Italian bond auction this morning garnered moderate demand at yields far under the those of more than 7.5% seen last week.



€3 billion ($4.1 billion) in Italian 5-year bonds saw a demand of 1.47 times the amount offered, up from 1.34 at the last auction, according to WSJ. Those bonds sold at yields of 6.43%.

These numbers demonstrate that Italy is still paying a premium on their borrowing, but suggest that fears last week that these costs could skyrocket were exaggerated—or at least premature.

Yields on 5-year bonds are up 0.22% this morning in trading on the secondary market, though they appear to have fallen off a bit since the results of the auction were published:

Photo: Bloomberg

