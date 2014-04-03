Italy's Government Is Selling Its Luxury Cars -- Here Are The Best Deals Left

Italy is putting hundreds of cars up for auction on eBay as part of a public crackdown on government waste.

More than 150 “auto blu” — the common term for the dark blue sedans — hit the market last week, including models from BMW, Alfa Romeo, and Lancia, according to CNBC.

Based on the eBay page, the effort has been a success. Even though the auction runs until April 16, as of Wednesday morning, only 25 cars are left. It’s slim pickings now, but there are a few solid rides still available:

2009 BMW 525 diesel with 87,715 miles. Current bid is $US25,665.

2007 Alfa Romeo 166 with 89,542 miles. Current bid is $US10,827.

2008 Lancia Thesis with 121,620 miles. Current bid is $US11,179.

