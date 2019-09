The Italian yields are falling following this morning’s auction of 12-month bills. The Italian government sold $10.78 billion euros worth of the bills are at a 2.735% rate, which is way down from the 6% level we saw at an auction just a month ago.



Here’s a chart of Italy’s falling 10-year yield.

Italian 10-year yield

Photo: Bloomberg

