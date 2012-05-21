Italians Have Refused To Even Consider A 'Cat And Dog' Tax

AUTHORITIES IN ITALY showed their bark was worse than their bite when they withdrew a proposed “cat and dog tax” on the very day the suggestion was announced.



The proposed tax on domestic “animals of affection” in order to raise revenue was met with a wall of anger by the public.

Animal rights groups criticised the suggestions – saying they would encourage people to abandon pets – while politicians labelled the move “shameful” and “surreal”, Reuters reports.

After a day of public incredulity, the proposed was withdrawn.

And, perhaps unsurprisingly, no-one is now taking responsibility for coming up with the idea in the first place.

