Italian Bond Yields Are FALLING, And That's All You Need To Know

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Once again, Italian yields set the pace for the entire world.Today they’re falling. The 10-year is down to a svelte yield of just 6.351%, which is well better than the recent high of close to 7.5%.



For now it seems that the transfer of power away from Berlusconi is more positive than the Germans continuing to insist on no ECB lender-of-last-resort role.

And so it is that with Italian yields falling, markets are a bit higher around the world. Italy is up 1.4%. German is up 0.2%, as are US futures.

