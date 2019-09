All you need to know, once again.



Markets are moving higher around the world, and Italian yields are falling again.

Remember 7% on the 10-year?

Now it’s closer to 6.6%.

Perhaps everyone is anticipating an imminent sequence of Berlusconi officially stepping down, Mario Monti taking the helm, and the ECB starting to monetise on Monday.

