A report from Dow Jones indicating that perhaps S&P will deliver Eurozone-wide downgrades today has hit markets including peripheral sovereign debt.



Remember, earlier we talked about how there was a big rally in Spanish and Italian bonds.

Now? Not so much.

Here’s the Italian 10-year.

Photo: Bloomberg

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.