BOO: It Just Keeps Getting Worse In Italy, As The 10-Year Yield Moves Higher And Higher

Joe Weisenthal
silvio burlesconi

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

This is the #1 metric we’ll be watching all week: What direction to Italian yields go?At the moment, inexorably higher. Last week’s EU summit, which prompted a huge “risk” rally has provided no help whatsoever on the anti-contagion front.

Italy’s 10-year is now up to 6.07%.

The spread between it and Germany is obviously up as well today.

Wanted: Intervention from the ECB.

