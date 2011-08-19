Italian Women Are The Most Miserable In Europe

Berlusconi and his ex-wife Veronica Lario

A new survey has found that 76% of Italian housewives are dissatisfied with their lives, reports Sky News.The number compares with 51% in the UK, 53% in Germany, 57% in France and 63% in Spain.



4,000 women were interviewed for the survey by a group called Women and Quality of Life, set up by Italian “sexologist” Serenella Salomoni.

In the past Salomoni has discovered startling new evidence that TVs in the bedroom have ruined Italians’ sex lives.

The Telegraph speculates that Italy’s poor showing is a result of its male-dominated culture — reportedly 70% of Italian men have never used an oven, while 95% have never emptied a washing machine.

