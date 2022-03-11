Why Italian white truffles are the world’s most expensive truffles

The white truffle growing in the woods of Alba, Piedmont, Italy is the rarest in the world.

The white truffle growing in the woods of Alba, Piedmont, Italy is the rarest and most expensive truffle in the world. This truffle is bigger, more fragrant and flavorful than other types, with a hint of nuts and sweet garlic. To grow, it needs a compact, marly soil and trees like chestnut, oak, poplar, linden, and more. Join us as we follow a truffle hunter for a day and learn the best way to store truffles and with which foods they pair best.