Here are the first pictures of the Italian Vogue spread featuring Foursquare founders Dennis Crowley and Naveen Selvadurai and Twitter’s Evan Williams .



You can likely find the real thing at your local Manhattan magazine store for around $17.





[h/t Styleite]

Photos of Naveen and Dennis by David Needleman



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.