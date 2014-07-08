Pick Up A Quaint Italian Village On EBay For Just $US333,000

For only$333,000 (245,000 euros),you can buy a picturesque but run-down Italian village onEbay

, of all places.

The northwestern Italian village of Calsazio includes a total of 50 rooms in 14 homes and is located near Gran Paradiso National Park, just 50 miles from the city of Turin.

And while the identity of the seller is unknown, he is working with Italy’s National Union of Mountain Towns and Communities (UNCEM) which suggests turning the derelict Alpine town into a tourist attraction or a residential haven, according to CNBC.

The town needs significant renovation work in order to meet certain architectural and historical standards.

It’s a real fixer upper.

