Alberto Pizzoli / AFP / GettyJust a quick reminder of the abject terribleness of the European economy, and the Italian one in particular.



Italian unemployment just came in at 12%, which is well beyond expectations of 11.6%, per ForexLive.

That’s the worst level since they began tracking this in 1977.

So yes, horrible.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.