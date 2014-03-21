Soccer Team Accidentally Scores While A Player Is Injured, Lets Opponent Score A Free Goal To Even Things Up

Here’s an incredible bit of sportsmanship from an Italian fourth division game between Fersina and Dro.

After a Fersina player went down injured, Dro kicked the ball out of bounds to stop play. Once the injured player got up, Fersina passed the ball to the Dro goalie to restart the game — a fair play custom that’s one of the sport’s unwritten rules.

But in a terrible blunder, the ball skipped through the Dro goalie’s legs and went into the net.

The referee had to let the goal stand, even though it came during an unofficial stoppage in play. So in the spirit of fairness, Fersina immediately let a Dro player walk down the field and score a goal to even things up.

The game ended in a 3-3 tie.

The free goal:

The original goalie blunder:

Full video (via FTW):

