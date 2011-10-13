An Italian Team Wants To Pay Kobe Bryant $2 Million To Play One Game

The Kobe Bryant-to-Italy rumours have seemingly persisted as long as the NBA lockout, and Virtus Bologna and the superstar are close – again – to a deal.



The 10-day contract quickly fell apart. One million dollars for a single game didn’t work. But what if the team doubles the offer?

“Kobe Bryant is close to accepting the single game proposal made by Claudio Sabatini, owner of Virtus Bologna,” reports Sportando. “Sabatini offered to Bryant $2M for the single game.”

The proposal would bring Bryant to Italy for four days and play one game in a proposed “Kobe Night.”

That’s quite a chunk of change for a single game. But it still makes economic sense for both sides, according to Pro Basketball Talk.

Kobe could return to the place he once called home and further increase his global brand. And make $2 million for a few hours’ work.

Virtus should easily recoup the expense between sponsorships and a special broadcast.

But we’ve been here before. So don’t hold your breath.

