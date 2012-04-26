HOUSE OF THE DAY: An Italian-Style Mansion On The Palm Beach Waterfront Is On Sale For $22.5 Million

Photo: Corcoran

This landmarked Maurice Fatio-designed Italian-Romanesque-style house in Palm Beach is on sale for $22.5 million. The home was specially designed for its original owners, late investment banker Mortimer Schiff and his wife, Adele Neustadt Schiff. Today its current owners use it as a vacation home, according to the Palm Beach Daily News.



The house has 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. The property is on the ocean and has an underground tunnel to the beach.

