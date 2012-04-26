HOUSE OF THE DAY: An Italian-Style Mansion On The Palm Beach Waterfront Is On Sale For $22.5 Million

Photo: Corcoran
This landmarked Maurice Fatio-designed Italian-Romanesque-style house in Palm Beach is on sale for $22.5 million. The home was specially designed for its original owners, late investment banker Mortimer Schiff and his wife, Adele Neustadt Schiff. Today its current owners use it as a vacation home, according to the Palm Beach Daily News.
The house has 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. The property is on the ocean and has an underground tunnel to the beach.
At one point, the house was owned by James V. Sullivan, who is currently serving a life sentence without parole for the murder of his wife. But don't worry--she died in the couple's Atlanta home.
There are another two guest suites on the other side of the house near the breakfast bar and balcony.
One of the current owner's daughters was married on the beach in front of the house and the ceremony was in the backyard.
