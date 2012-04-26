HOUSE OF THE DAY: An Italian-Style Mansion On The Palm Beach Waterfront Is On Sale For $22.5 Million

Meredith Galante
$22.5 million palm beach estate

Photo: Corcoran

This landmarked Maurice Fatio-designed Italian-Romanesque-style house in Palm Beach is on sale for $22.5 million. The home was specially designed for its original owners, late investment banker Mortimer Schiff and his wife, Adele Neustadt Schiff. Today its current owners use it as a vacation home, according to the Palm Beach Daily News.

The house has 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. The property is on the ocean and has an underground tunnel to the beach.

The house has hand-painted cypress-beamed ceilings.

And five fireplaces.

At one point, the house was owned by James V. Sullivan, who is currently serving a life sentence without parole for the murder of his wife. But don't worry--she died in the couple's Atlanta home.

The library has dark wooden panels.

The beamed ceilings are a selling point of the house.

Fatio had a love of painted beamed ceilings.

The house is nearly 80 years old.

This bar area is one-of-a-kind and a great place to impress your guests.

The master bedroom has views of the water.

Here's another look at the 'hers' bathrooms.

There are two guest suites on one wing of the second floor.

The guest bathroom has a lovely tiled shower stall.

There are another two guest suites on the other side of the house near the breakfast bar and balcony.

The balcony is the perfect spot to catch some rays.

One of the current owner's daughters was married on the beach in front of the house and the ceremony was in the backyard.

They covered the pool with plexi-glass to make a dance floor for the reception.

The covered porch has its own fireplace.

There are plenty of shaded spots out back.

They don't call it the Sunshine State for nothing.

There's a 165-foot tunnel under South Ocean Boulevard that leads to the beach.

Check out what else is on the Florida real estate market.

DON'T MISS: Rosie O'Donnell Is Selling Her Miami Beach Pad For $19.5 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.