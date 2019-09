As if Europe didn’t already have enough fires to put out, on Friday night S&P issued a credit warning (not a downgrade) on Italy.



So, on a day when everything’s selling off, Italy’s FTSE MIB index is taking it on the chin, falling nearly 3%.

