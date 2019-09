The S&P 500 just hit a fresh all-time high moments ago.



However, stock market moves are much more amplified across Europe.

Leading the way is Italy’s FTSE MIB, which is up a whopping 2.1%. Italy’s banks are up over 5%.

Here’s a look at the intraday action via Borsa Italiana:

