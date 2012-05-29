Eleven Italian Soccer Players Were Arrested In A Massive Match-Fixing Scandal

Lazio captian Stefano Mauri

Eleven current and former soccer players were arrested Monday in connection with yet another Italian match-fixing scandal that dates back to 2010.One of Italy’s top players, Domenico Criscito, had his room searched by investigators and will be left off Italy’s roster for Euro 2012, according to The Guardian.



He was not arrested.

The scandal also involves Antonio Conte, manager of the team that just won the 2012 league championship, Juventus. Stefano Mauri, the current captain of Rome-based Lazio, has also been arrested.

According to Italy’s football federation, an eastern European gang called “The Gypsies” paid thousands of dollars to players to intentionally lose games or determine the number of goals to be scored in a match.

The investigation involves 33 matches in total played in Serie A, the top league in Italy, and Serie B, a lower league.

So far, 50 people have been arrested since 2011 for their involvement in the scandal.

A trial will begin on May 31st. All those arrested on Monday are maintaining their innocence.

Italy was home to another high-profile match-fixing scandal in 2006, when five teams were caught selecting certain referees to officiate their matches.

