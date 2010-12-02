Italian Soccer Players Going On Strike

Photo: AP Images

Players in the Italian Serie A soccer league will go on strike during the 16th round of games scheduled for December 11 and 12.The threat of a strike has loomed over the entire 2010-2011 season. The players were prepared to strike in September, but it was called off when the owners agreed to negotiate a collective agreement.



According to The Independent, players seek more protection against being forced to transfer clubs in the final year of their contracts.

But the negotiations have stagnated, and the players plan to force the owners’ hands with the upcoming strike.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.