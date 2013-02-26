It's VERY Close In The 'Ohio Of Italy'

Photo: RealtyTrac

Rome, Italy — It appears at first blush that left candidate Pier Luigi Bersani has won the Italian election.But these are just exit polls. And beyond that, there’s still some question about the Senate.



Everyone is watching the Lombardy region, which people even know there as the “Ohio Of Italy”, because of its outsize roll in selecting the next government.

According to polls, it’s still a dead heat between Bersani and Berlusconi. If Berlusconi could pull it off, then there’s some question about who will control the Senate.

We’ll have more updates.

And for full Italian election results, see here >

