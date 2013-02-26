ITALIAN RALLY COMPLETELY COLLAPSES: Voters Giving Huge Stick In The Eye To Brussels

Rome, Italy — The Italian stock market rally has completely collapsed.



It looks like Silvio Berlusconi is doing very well in the race to control the Italian Senate.

if this hold, it will be a big screw you to Brussels, which has wanted Italy to keep along the stable centre-left reform path.

The market had been up nearly 4%.

Now: flat.

For fuller, LIVE results, see here >

Photo: Borsa Italiana

