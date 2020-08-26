An entire island in Italy and its charming farmhouse are available to rent, and up to 16 guests can stay for $42 a night

Anna Sarzetto The entire island of Valle Falconera is available to rent on Airbnb.

A private island located in a lagoon near Venice, Italy, is available to rent through Airbnb.

The 50-acre private island is known as Valle Falconera, and its pink farmhouse can accommodate up to 16 guests.

For 16 visitors, the island can be rented for $US309 a night, or $US42 per person. For parties of one or two, the price is $US104 per person.

The six-bedroom house is a family-run property and has its own farm, brilliant views of the surrounding lagoon, and fresh local seafood.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention recommends avoiding all nonessential international travel during this time. If you decide to travel, follow the CDC’s guidance in its Global COVID-19 Pandemic Notice.

The island is surrounded by a lagoon, which is a short boat ride away from the town of Cavallino-Treporti in Venice, Italy.

Anna Sarzetto The bright-pink farmhouse has been in Sarzetto’s family for generations.

On Valle Falconera, guests will find a pastel-coloured farmhouse. The home’s host, Anna Sarzetto, runs the rental spot and surrounding farm with her boyfriend, sister, mother, and father.

The farmhouse belongs to Sarzetto’s grandmother, and it holds many memories for the family.

“[My father] dedicates all his time and effort here, and he transmitted this love to me,” Sarzetto told Insider.

Sarzetto said the family uses the money they get from rentals to pay for barriers that protect the small island from high tides.

“Everyone staying here is helping to save the island,” Sarzetto said.

Anna Sarzetto The farmhouse has six bedrooms that are available for rent.

The pink farmhouse has six bedrooms and can accommodate up to 16 guests.

The rooms, decorated by the Sarzetto family, exude an old-world, rustic feel.

Anna Sarzetto The dining room can seat a full party of guests.

The Sarzettos recently started a farm on the island to help promote local products. They grow artichokes and tomatoes and cultivate honey, fish, and oysters.

During their stay, guests can gather around the home’s welcoming dining table to enjoy fresh, farm-to-table food.

Anna Sarzetto The farm has its own source of local seafood.

Valle Falconera also offers stunning views of the surrounding lagoon, where guests can often spot flamingos enjoying its waters.

Anna Sarzetto Flamingos are some of the local fauna.

Before making travel plans, follow the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance in its Global COVID-19 Pandemic Notice.

