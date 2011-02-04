BUSTED! Member Of Berlusconi's Party Caught Looking Up Prostitutes On His iPad

Given the ongoing talk about the peccadilloes of Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, this is just hilarious.



A member of his party was caught looking at escorts on his iPad during a debate held yesterday.

IBTimes (via ZeroHedge):

Simeone di Cagno Abbrescia, 66, was photographed checking several scantily-clad women at a time when the three-times-married MP, a member of Silvio Berlusconi’s ruling centre right People of Freedom party was in the chamber to take part in a no confidence vote.

The MP was more interested in checking out ‘Dolly, 39’ and ‘Daisy’ who charged £400 for three hours on his iPad.

Photo: Oggi Magazine

