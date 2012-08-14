Italian Police Discover Enormous Cannabis Farm In Abandoned Subway Station

Italian police have confiscated 340 kilos (750 pounds) of cannabis being grown in abandoned subway tunnel in Rome, Reuters reports.



The system of tunnels in Rome were constructed under Mussolini, but the planned subway system was never completed. The abandoned tunnels are now often used for the legal growth of mushrooms, but a strong odor had led police to investigate the tunnel and discover a large cannabis farm.

The drug haul has a street value of almost 3 million euros ($3.8 million), and is one of the biggest ever found by Italian police. A 57-year-old man who owns the farm has been arrested.

The police have released the video below.

WATCH:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOTE: The video has no sound.

